Advisory Services Network LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.