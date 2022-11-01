Advisory Services Network LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

