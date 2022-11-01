Advisory Services Network LLC Has $283,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

