Advisory Services Network LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $335.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

