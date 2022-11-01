Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB Profile

NYSE ABB opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.