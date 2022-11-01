Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $282,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

