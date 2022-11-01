Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 606.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

FUBO stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $678.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV



fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

