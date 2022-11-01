Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTIS stock opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

