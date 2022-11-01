Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

