Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 24,116 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

