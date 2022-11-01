Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,645 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.