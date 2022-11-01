Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 573 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,723,000.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.34 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

