Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 873 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,856,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.