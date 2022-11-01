Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 904 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GBF stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $123.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

