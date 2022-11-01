Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $266,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

