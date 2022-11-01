Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.

