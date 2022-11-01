Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

