Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

