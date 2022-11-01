Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Trading Up 4.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 44,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 320,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXU. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Alexco Resource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$118.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.24.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource ( TSE:AXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

