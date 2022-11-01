Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.61. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 3,076 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

