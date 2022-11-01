Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

