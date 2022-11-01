Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $643,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

