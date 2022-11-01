Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 362,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 238,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 220,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.79.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

