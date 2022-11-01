Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.88.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,209 shares of company stock worth $17,905,522 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alphabet Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

