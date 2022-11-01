Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Buys 23,386 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham acquired 23,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £4,911.06 ($5,934.10).
Altitude Group Trading Down 4.4 %
LON:ALT opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
About Altitude Group
