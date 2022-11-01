Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Graham Feltham Buys 23,386 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham acquired 23,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £4,911.06 ($5,934.10).

Altitude Group Trading Down 4.4 %

LON:ALT opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 36.40 ($0.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

