Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,785.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

