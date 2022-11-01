Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,634.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

