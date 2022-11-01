Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

