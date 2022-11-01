Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Atlantic Securities from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

