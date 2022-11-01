Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

