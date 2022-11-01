Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

