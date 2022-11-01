Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

