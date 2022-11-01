Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
