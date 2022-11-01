Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

