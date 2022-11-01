Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 7,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

