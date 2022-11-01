Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

