Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
