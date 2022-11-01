American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Down 0.4%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.59 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 11,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 106.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000.

