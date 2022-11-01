American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 148,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 899,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.16.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.