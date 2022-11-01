American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 148,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Well by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 899,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Trading Up 2.0 %

American Well stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.16.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

