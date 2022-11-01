Analyzing AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Micro Focus International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 2.50 -$14.21 million ($1.40) -3.81 Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.69 -$424.40 million $1.12 5.29

Analyst Ratings

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AudioEye and Micro Focus International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 1 0 2.50 Micro Focus International 1 1 1 0 2.00

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.90%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -58.44% -95.94% -53.77% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Micro Focus International beats AudioEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Micro Focus International

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.