Analyzing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.45 N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.47 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -15.69

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaCloud Technology and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats GigaCloud Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

