Analyzing Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forza X1 and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 0 4 4 0 2.50

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $246.89, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Forza X1.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries $9.52 billion 1.08 $544.00 million $14.58 17.63

This table compares Forza X1 and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 5.71% 21.73% 5.55%

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of ships. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides life-cycle sustainment services to the U.S. Navy fleet and other maritime customers; high-end information technology and mission-based solutions for Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence, and federal civilian customers; nuclear management and operations and environmental management services for the Department of Energy, DoD, state and local governments, and private sector companies; defense and federal solutions; and unmanned systems. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

