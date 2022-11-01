Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.65. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,114 shares changing hands.

Separately, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

