Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.