Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,387 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

