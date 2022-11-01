Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 103,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apple Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
See Also
