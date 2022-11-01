Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 60,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,861,555 shares.The stock last traded at $56.66 and had previously closed at $56.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

