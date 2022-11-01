Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 119.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

