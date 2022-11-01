Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $50,188,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,806,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

