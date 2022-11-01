Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Up 4.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.03. 39,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,620,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor Trading Up 4.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

