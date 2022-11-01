Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its position in Avient by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 210,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

